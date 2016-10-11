FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China Resources Pharma seeks up to $2 billion in Hong Kong IPO - IFR
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 11, 2016 / 4:01 AM / a year ago

China Resources Pharma seeks up to $2 billion in Hong Kong IPO - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Resources Pharmaceutical Group is seeking to raise between HK$13 billion and HK$15.6 billion ($1.68 billion–$2.01 billion) from a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), IFR reported on Tuesday, citing sources close to the plan.

China Resources Pharmaceutical will sell 1.54 billion shares in a range of HK$8.45–HK$10.15 each, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported.

A unit of state-backed entity China Resources Holdings, CR Pharma manufactures and distributes drugs in China under well-known brands, including “999”.

The offer will be launched on Thursday with pricing scheduled for Oct. 20. About 50 percent of the offer will be sold to cornerstone investors, IFR said.

The company was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.