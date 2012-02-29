FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One dead, 3 missing in Coast Guard helicopter crash
February 29, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 6 years ago

One dead, 3 missing in Coast Guard helicopter crash

Kelli Dugan

1 Min Read

MOBILE, Alabama (Reuters) - One U.S. Coast Guard crewmember is dead and three remain missing following a helicopter crash off Alabama’s coast on Tuesday night, officials said.

The helicopter crashed in Mobile Bay just after 8:30 p.m. local time southwest of Point Clear, Alabama, and Coast Guard officials released a statement early Wednesday confirming the lone rescued crewmember was found unresponsive. The crewmember was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The search continues for the remaining three crewmembers at a crash site believed to be in about 13 feet of water. Names of the crewmembers have not been released pending notification of relatives.

Spokeswoman Petty Officer Second Class Elizabeth Bordelon, speaking from New Orleans, told Reuters Tuesday night the flight originated from the Aviation Training Center in Mobile. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Editing by Greg McCune and Paul Thomasch

