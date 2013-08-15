No evidence of pre-impact fire, engine failure in UPS jet crash: NTSB

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators retrieve the flight voice and data recorders from the wreckage of UPS flight 1354 in this handout photo taken in Birmingham, Alabama August 15, 2013. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout via Reuters

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (Reuters) - An initial investigation into the wreckage of the UPS cargo jet that crashed Wednesday on approach to Birmingham, Alabama’s airport has found no evidence of pre-impact fire or engine failure, the National Transportation Safety Board said on Thursday.

The downed plane’s cockpit voice and flight data recorders were retrieved on Thursday.

The so-called black boxes will be sent to the NTSB headquarters in Washington for evaluation of possible clues about the cause of the fiery crash of the United Parcel Service Inc aircraft in which two pilots were killed, said NTSB Spokesman Eric Weiss.