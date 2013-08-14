FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pilot and co-pilot killed in Alabama UPS cargo plane crash: mayor
#U.S.
August 14, 2013 / 12:32 PM / 4 years ago

Pilot and co-pilot killed in Alabama UPS cargo plane crash: mayor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The pilot and co-pilot of a large UPS cargo plane were killed in a crash Wednesday morning near the airport in Birmingham, Alabama, Mayor William Bell said.

The pilot and co-pilot, who have not been identified, were the only occupants of United Parcel Service Inc flight 1354, which was en route from Louisville, Kentucky, to Birmingham when it crashed on approach about 6 a.m. (1000 GMT), the Birmingham mayor said.

He said no bystanders were hurt in the incident.

Reporting by Chris Francescani; Editing by Vicki Allen

