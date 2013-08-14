FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NTSB says downed UPS cargo jet's flight recorders still unrecovered
#World News
August 14, 2013 / 9:49 PM / 4 years ago

NTSB says downed UPS cargo jet's flight recorders still unrecovered

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (Reuters) - The National Transportation Safety Board said on Wednesday that it had not yet been able to retrieve the flight recorders from the UPS cargo jet that crashed and burst into flames in Birmingham, Alabama because the wreckage of the plane was still smoldering.

The announcement was made at a briefing by senior NTSB official Robert Sumwalt who said he was optimistic the cockpit voice and flight data recorders, possibly shedding light on the cause of the predawn crash, would be recovered from the tail end of the aircraft.

Reporting by Verna Gates

