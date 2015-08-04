Credit Agricole blames restructuring snag on ECB co-op banks review

PARIS/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) on Tuesday blamed a European Central Bank review of co-operative banks for its failure to make progress with a restructuring plan from which shareholders had been hoping to derive a major benefit.

News of the snag wiped over 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) off the bank’s market value on Tuesday, as investors sent the shares of France’s top retail bank down 13.65 percent by the close of trading.

Credit Agricole has a two-tier structure dominated by a set of mutually-owned regional banks.

It said the central bank was reviewing the Institutional Protection Schemes (IPS) used by mutually-owned or co-operative banks across Europe.

Banks which are part of an IPS agree to help one another in case of financial distress.

Germany’s savings and co-operative banks, Austria’s Raiffeisen credit co-operatives and the BPCE network in France each have their own IPS.

Members of an IPS qualify for a waiver on the amount of liquidity they have to hold under the ECB’s strict new rules, and are assessed as a single entity by regulators, provided that the IPS meets certain conditions, such as ensuring that it has enough funds readily available to support its members.

“It has to do with the way mutualist groups are seen by the new regulator,” Credit Agricole Chief Financial Officer Gerome Grivet told analysts in a description of the ECB review.

“The ECB is assessing this mechanism before feeling comfortable with the idea of granting the IPS status to any other group.”

The ECB confirmed the IPS review but declined to comment on the individual case of Credit Agricole.

“Among other things we will ... thoroughly analyse the current IPS schemes with the goal to align them,” an official said.

The ECB has taken over financial industry regulation in the aftermath of the financial crisis with tighter oversight of the sector. Banks now face stress tests and liquidity requirements have been tightened.

Two years ago, another French bank, Natixis, announced an ownership overhaul, shedding its 20 percent stake in the network of savings banks that was tied to its parent company, BPCE.

BPCE operates the second largest retail bank in France behind Credit Agricole‘s.

The deal, struck before the ECB took over bank regulation, freed up capital and allowed a one-off dividend to shareholders, fuelling speculation that Credit Agricole might do the same.

($1 = 0.9130 euros)