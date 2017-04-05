FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Credit Suisse says first-quarter trends in Asia Pacific similar to fourth-quarter
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 5, 2017 / 5:31 AM / 5 months ago

Credit Suisse says first-quarter trends in Asia Pacific similar to fourth-quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in front of a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland April 4, 2017.Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group (CSGN.S) said on Wednesday trends in its Asia Pacific division in the first quarter had been broadly similar to those seen in the final quarter of 2016.

"These trends reflect continued momentum in our Wealth Management & Connected business, but a subdued environment for our Markets business," the bank said in a statement presenting restated financial information for all quarters from 2014 to 2016 as well as for the full years 2012 and 2013 for its divisions Swiss Universal Bank and Asia Pacific.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.