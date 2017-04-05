Credit Suisse says first-quarter trends in Asia Pacific similar to fourth-quarter

The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in front of a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland April 4, 2017.

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group (CSGN.S) said on Wednesday trends in its Asia Pacific division in the first quarter had been broadly similar to those seen in the final quarter of 2016.

"These trends reflect continued momentum in our Wealth Management & Connected business, but a subdued environment for our Markets business," the bank said in a statement presenting restated financial information for all quarters from 2014 to 2016 as well as for the full years 2012 and 2013 for its divisions Swiss Universal Bank and Asia Pacific.