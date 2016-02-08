FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Credit Suisse's Thiam wants his bonus to be cut up to 50 percent: report
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 8, 2016 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

Credit Suisse's Thiam wants his bonus to be cut up to 50 percent: report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam of Swiss bank Credit Suisse addresses the annual news conference in Zurich, Switzerland February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.VX Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam has asked the bank’s board to cut his 2015 bonus by between 25 percent and 50 percent, the Financial Times reported on Monday, after the bank posted a 2.94 billion Swiss franc ($2.96 billion) loss last year.

The Financial Times did not cite a source for the percentage that Thiam’s bonus will be cut. The bank did not confirm the percentage.

Swiss newspapers on Sunday reported that Thiam had asked for his bonus to be reduced. Others at the bank are also seeing bonus payments trimmed.

“I have asked the board of directors for a significant reduction in my bonus,” Thiam said in a statement. “Within the management team, the cut is greatest in my case. I cannot demand sacrifices from others and not make any myself.”

The move comes in the wake of Credit Suisse’s first loss in eight years, thousands of job cuts, a $2.6 billion legal settlement in the United States for helping wealthy people there evade taxes and other problems.

Related Coverage

Reporting by John Miller; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.