The shadow of Brady W. Dougan, CEO of Credit Suisse, is pictured before the full year results conference in Zurich February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.VX(CS.N) confirmed on Wednesday it was setting up a new asset management venture under the control of Brazilian money manager Luis Stuhlberger, confirming an earlier report by Reuters.