The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland January 18, 2017.

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Swiss will transfer its Swiss asset management business to a new entity due to begin operations under its own license at the end of March, the bank said on Thursday.

"This step will support the delivery of the bank’s strategic objectives," Credit Suisse said. "It will allow the Switzerland-based Asset Management businesses to exploit their full growth potential both in Switzerland and globally."