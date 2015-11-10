FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Credit Suisse CEO dismisses Swiss report of bonus cut: Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
November 10, 2015 / 1:43 PM / 2 years ago

Credit Suisse CEO dismisses Swiss report of bonus cut: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam on Tuesday dismissed a weekend report by Swiss newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag that the Swiss bank could cut bonuses by as much as 60 percent.

“Short answer is no,” Thiam said when asked in an interview on Bloomberg Television whether the report was true.

“I think that (was a) very speculative story and I just won’t comment on that. Fundamentally, the way we set bonuses, we pay for performance. Bonuses will be set at the end of the year once we know the outcome of the year.”

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.