Credit Suisse seeks banks to work on fundraising: Handelsblatt

A Credit Suisse sign is seen on the exterior of their Americas headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.VX has invited international banks to apply to work on the Swiss bank’s potential fundraising, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

A Credit Suisse spokesman said the bank does not comment on media speculation.

The Financial Times last week reported Credit Suisse planned to tap investors for a “substantial” capital raising to fund a restructuring of the bank.

New chief executive Tidjane Thiam will provide details of the overhaul when the bank reports results next week.

Since taking charge of Credit Suisse in July, Thiam has signaled a desire to focus on banking for the world’s wealthy, particularly in Asia.