FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Credit Suisse CEO says cheered by traders' Brexit performance
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 10, 2016 / 12:43 PM / a year ago

Credit Suisse CEO says cheered by traders' Brexit performance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam of Swiss bank Credit Suisse speaks during the Forum 100 conference in Lausanne, Switzerland May 19, 2016.Denis Balibouse/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam congratulated all the bank's trading teams for the way they handled the aftermath of the Brexit referendum, he said in a newspaper interview published on Sunday.

"I was on the trading floor in London the day after the Brexit referendum. Some of our people worked 36 hours straight and at one point we had 27 times the normal daily trading volume," he told the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper.

"Our systems worked without a hitch. This was a real test of the strength of our organization."

Thiam said the chaos following the Brexit vote had also vindicated his decision to sell off illiquid positions and reduce the bank's risk profile.

"The day after Brexit we were all glad we didn't hold these positions any longer," he said.

Credit Suisse shares fell below 10 francs last week as the impact of Brexit compounded the pain of a major restructuring of the bank and concerns about its capital position.

Thiam, who has been at the helm of the Swiss bank for a year, said in the interview the bank had no problem with capital and would stick to its capital raising plans and profit forecasts.

Reporting by Tom Miles. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.