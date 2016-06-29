FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Suisse chairman says investors back group strategy: paper
#Business News
June 29, 2016 / 2:59 PM / a year ago

Credit Suisse chairman says investors back group strategy: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen below the Swiss national flag at a building in the Federal Square in Bern, Switzerland, May 15, 2014.Ruben Sprich/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) Chairman Urs Rohner sees backing from investors on the bank's new strategy despite the falling share price, he told Swiss paper Handelszeitung in an interview published on Wednesday.

"We've spoken to many investors," Rohner said. "We've intensively discussed our strategy with major investors and continue to do so on an ongoing basis. There's no strategic dissent there."

While the situation remained challenging for banks in general, Rohner said he saw potential for the Swiss financial center and Credit Suisse's Swiss Universal Bank to benefit from Brexit uncertainty due the center's safe-haven status.

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
