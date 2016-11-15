The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at its headquarters at the Paradeplatz in Zurich, Switzerland November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

HONG KONG Credit Suisse has hired former RBS banker Rick Meng as head of China onshore private banking, according to an internal memo, as the Swiss private bank looks to tap the wealth management business in the world's second-largest economy.

Meng's hiring is part of Credit Suisse's strategy to develop the China onshore wealth management business by leveraging its Shanghai branch, said the memo to bank staff issued on Tuesday and seen by Reuters.

With the rolling out of its Chinese onshore private banking business, Credit Suisse will compete with Goldman Sachs and UBS on advising wealthy clients in the local market.

Others including British lender Standard Chartered and the private banking unit of Singapore's second-biggest bank, OCBC, have said they would consider starting onshore wealth management in China as the country continues to open up.

Regulatory restrictions and a less developed capital market have restricted some global banks in setting up an onshore private banking presence in one of the world's fastest growing centers for millionaires.

An offshore business remains the preferred route of many international wealth management firms who want to tap into the millionaires spawned by China's booming technology sector and its surging stock market.

"The wealth management set-up will aim to capitalize on our existing capabilities in the (Shanghai) branch, as well as leverage our comprehensive private banking platform in Hong Kong," Credit Suisse Greater China CEO Neil Harvey and Francois Monnet, Greater China private banking head, wrote in the memo.

A spokeswoman for Credit Suisse confirmed the content of the memo but declined to give more details.

