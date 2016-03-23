Credit Suisse CEO says has total confidence in CFO

Chief Financial Officer David Mathers of Swiss bank Credit Suisse attends the annual news conference in Zurich, Switzerland February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said he has total confidence in finance chief David Mathers and global markets head Tim O‘Hara after large illiquid trading positions pushed the bank to accelerate its cost-cutting plan.

Earlier in the day, Thiam said he and others at bank were surprised by extent of its illiquid positions and that a bank cannot have its CEO and CFO surprised by this.

Asked whether Mathers still had his total confidence, Thiam told reporters: “Absolutely... Tim O‘Hara too. I appointed him. He was with me all day today.”