FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Credit Suisse on track to achieve end-2018 cost target: chairman
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 18, 2017 / 9:03 AM / 3 months ago

Credit Suisse on track to achieve end-2018 cost target: chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CEO Tidjane Thiam sites beside Chairman Urs Rohner of Swiss bank Credit Suisse as he addresses the audience at the bank's extraordinary shareholder meeting in Zurich, Switzerland May 18, 2017.Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse is on track to hit its targeted cost base by end-2018, Chairman Urs Rohner said on Thursday, part of a broad restructure of Switzerland's second-biggest bank.

"Accordingly, we are well on track to achieve a cost target of 17 billion Swiss francs ($17.4 billion) by the end of 2018, which is significantly lower than our original cost target of 18.5 billion Swiss francs," Rohner said in a speech at Credit Suisse's extraordinary general meeting.

Credit Suisse shareholders are voting the board's proposal to raise around 4 billion francs to get its financial strength on a par with rivals.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.