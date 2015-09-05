Credit Suisse to pay $288 million in damages in Lake Las Vegas refinancing

A Credit Suisse sign is seen on the exterior of their Americas headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - A district court judge has asked Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.VX to pay $287.5 million in damages to an affiliate of Highland Capital Management, as part of a long drawn breach of contract case.

The judge asked the bank to pay about $211.9 million in damages and restitution and $75.6 million in prejudgment interest on the damages.

The damages are related to the event in which the Zurich-based bank was found to have used inflated appraisals to convince an affiliate of Highland Capital Management in 2007 to refinance the Nevada resort community, which sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy a year later.

A Texas jury found in December that Credit Suisse had fraudulently enticed investors to back a $540 million loan for Lake Las Vegas resort, only to have the borrower quickly default.

Highland Capital Management and Credit could not be reached for comment.