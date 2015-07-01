New Credit Suisse CEO Thiam makes first appointments

ZURICH (Reuters) - Newly installed Credit Suisse CSGN.VX Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam has made his first appointments at the Swiss bank, a Credit Suisse spokesman said, confirming what a source close to the situation had told Reuters on Wednesday.

Thiam’s long-time associate Pierre-Olivier Bouee, who left British insurer Prudential (PRU.L) around the same time as Thiam, will be his new chief of staff, the spokesman for Zurich-based Credit Suisse said.

Thiam, whose first day as Credit Suisse was on Wednesday, has also moved Fridolin Walch to a business manager role from corporate development.

Rob Basso, who had worked in the office of former CEO Brady Dougan, will now focus on human resources at the investment bank and on private banking and wealth management products.