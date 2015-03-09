FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prudential's Thiam lined up to replace Dougan at Credit Suisse: FT
March 9, 2015 / 11:11 PM / 3 years ago

Prudential's Thiam lined up to replace Dougan at Credit Suisse: FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Prudential PLC Chief Tidjane Thiam is slated to replace Credit Suisse Group AG’s Brady Dougan as Chief Executive, the Financial Times reported, citing people briefed on the matter.

The appointment of Thiam, who has led Prudential since 2009, could be announced as early as Wednesday morning, the paper said.(on.ft.com/1BZWyJQ)

Dougan, who has been at the helm at Credit Suisse since 2007, recently saw a pay cut as part of a measure taken by the bank to tackle the surge in the Swiss Franc.

Reuters reported on March 5 that, Barend Fruithof, head of Swiss corporate and institutional clients, is leaving the bank as part of a shake-up.

Credit Suisse and Prudential declined to comment.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese

