Credit Suisse CEO says bank will stay present in fixed income

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse’s CSGN.VX new chief executive said on Thursday the Swiss bank will always be present in fixed income in some way.

“We will always be present in fixed income, yeah, I can’t see a scenario where we don’t have a fixed income activity, but it will be made up of different things at different points in time,” Tidjane Thiam told a news conference in Zurich for Credit Suisse’s second-quarter results.

“Short and sweet: yes, there is a future for fixed income people in Credit Suisse,” he said.

Earlier, Thiam had signaled a strategy shake-up designed to focus on banking for the world’s wealthy and away from riskier securities activities.