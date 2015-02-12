FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Suisse says introducing measures to deal with strong franc
February 12, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 3 years ago

Credit Suisse says introducing measures to deal with strong franc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A national flag of Switzerland flies in front of a branch office of Swiss bank Credit Suisse in Luzern October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss bank Credit Suisse CSGN.VX said on Thursday it is introducing a number of measures to deal with the strong Swiss franc, as fourth-quarter net profit beat analysts’ estimates.

“Based on 2014 earnings, we estimate the net adverse impact on our profit to be approximately 3 percent and expect to more than offset this impact through the announced measures by end-2017,” Chief Executive Brady Dougan said in a statement.

Zurich-based Credit Suisse said net profit for the last three months of 2014 was 921 million Swiss francs ($991.07 million), far exceeding expectations of 663 million francs in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Katharina Bart

