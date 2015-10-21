Credit Suisse posts third-quarter profit drop

A Credit Suisse sign is seen on the exterior of their Americas headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss bank Credit Suisse CSGN.VX on Wednesday posted a bigger-than-expected drop in third-quarter net profit by 24 percent.

Zurich-based Credit Suisse said net profit for the three months to end-September was 779 million Swiss francs ($815.37 million), compared with a predicted 921 million francs in a Reuters poll.

The results covered the first three months of Tidjane Thiam’s time as chief executive and come on the day the bank plans to give a strategy update to investors.

($1 = 0.9554 Swiss francs)