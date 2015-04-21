FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thiam expected to start Credit Suisse CEO role in mid-June
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 21, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

Thiam expected to start Credit Suisse CEO role in mid-June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tidjane Thiam arrives for a Credit Suisse news conference in Zurich, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Prudential (PRU.L) boss Tidjane Thiam will start his new role as head of Credit Suisse CSGN.VX some time in the middle of June, the Swiss bank’s outgoing chief executive said on Tuesday.

“I think that Tidjane, we’re assuming, will start sort of in the middle of June,” current Chief Executive Brady Dougan said in a call with reporters.

“We haven’t given a specific date because we’re not sure that we would need to give a specific date but it’s basically the middle of June.”

Zurich-based Credit Suisse said in March it had swooped on Thiam to lead the Swiss bank in a push to manage more of the wealth held by Asia’s fast growing club of multi-millionaires.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.