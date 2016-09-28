FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Credit Suisse, Barclays in mortgage-settlement talks with DoJ: Bloomberg
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 28, 2016 / 6:07 PM / a year ago

Credit Suisse, Barclays in mortgage-settlement talks with DoJ: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen below the Swiss national flag at a building in the Federal Square in Bern, Switzerland, May 15, 2014.Ruben Sprich/File Photo

(Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) and Barclays Plc (BARC.L) are in mortgage-settlement talks with the U.S. Department of Justice, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

A Credit Suisse deal could be announced within several weeks, a source familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/2daifzh)

Credit Suisse declined to comment on the report. Barclays and the Department of Justice could not immediately be reached.

DoJ officials are eager to wrap up pending cases against lenders, a source told Bloomberg, but said the talks could drag out or fall apart, sending the cases to civil trial.

The settlement figures under discussion with either bank could not immediately be learned, Bloomberg said.

Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) said this month that it would fight a $14 billion demand from the DoJ to settle claims it mis-sold mortgage-backed securities.

Other banks that have disclosed investigations related to their mortgage securities businesses include UBS Group AG (UBSG.S), Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc (RBS.L), HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L) and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N).

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Olivia Oran in New York

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.