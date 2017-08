The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen below the Swiss national flag at a building in the Federal Square in Bern May 15, 2014.

ZURICH (Reuters) - U.S. asset manager Capital Group Companies has increased its holdings in Swiss bank Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) to 5.051 percent, the Swiss stock exchange said on Tuesday.

In a previous disclosure on April 21, 2015, the Los Angeles-based shareholder held 3.0142 percent of Credit Suisse shares.

A spokesman for Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second-largest lender, declined to comment.