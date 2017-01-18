FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Suisse contacted analysts ahead of fourth quarter: sources
January 18, 2017 / 4:07 PM / 7 months ago

Credit Suisse contacted analysts ahead of fourth quarter: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at its headquarters at the Paradeplatz in Zurich, Switzerland November 3, 2016.Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Shares in Credit Suisse fell as much as 5.2 percent on Wednesday, with three sources familiar with the matter telling Reuters the Swiss bank had contacted some analysts this week to discuss estimates for its fourth-quarter results.

Shares pared losses by 1556 GMT to trade down 2.9 percent, a steeper drop than the European banking sector index <.SX7P.

Credit Suisse had pointed out to some analysts on Tuesday seasonally higher expenses in the quarter and continued outflows from external asset managers, while cautioning against a read-across from U.S. peers for its investment bank in Asia, the sources said. A Credit Suisse spokeswoman declined to comment.

Zurich-based Credit Suisse reports fourth-quarter results on Feb. 14.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin, Oliver Hirt and Rupert Pretterklieber; Editing by Michael Shields

