A logo is pictured on a branch of the Credit Suisse bank in Bern, Switzerland April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH A Dutch-led international tax evasion investigation involving Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) centers on the Swiss bank's "historical" private banking business, it said on Thursday.

"Credit Suisse offices in various locations have been contacted by regulatory and law enforcement authorities seeking records and information concerning investigations into our historical private banking services on a cross-border basis," it said in its quarterly financial report released on Thursday, adding it was cooperating with the authorities.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin, Editing by Michael Shields)