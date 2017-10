A Credit Suisse sign is seen on the exterior of their Americas headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has ordered Credit Suisse International (CSGN.S) to pay $665,000 in penalties to settle charges that it violated over the speculative position limit for wheat futures, the agency said on Tuesday.

The CFTC, in a statement, also said Credit Suisse Securities gave the agency false or misleading information.