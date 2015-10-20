FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wells Fargo signs deal to recruit Credit Suisse's U.S. brokers
October 20, 2015 / 10:11 PM / 2 years ago

Wells Fargo signs deal to recruit Credit Suisse's U.S. brokers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People exit and enter Wells Fargo ATM in the Manhattan borough of New York, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG has awarded Wells Fargo & Co the exclusive right to recruit the Swiss bank’s brokers who work in the United States, the two companies said on Tuesday.

Although the Credit Suisse brokerage business has become profitable in the last two years, it is too small “to sustainably compete without significant investment or acquisition,” the bank told its brokers in an internal memo.

Credit Suisse Private Banking employs about 275 brokers in 13 U.S. offices, while Wells Fargo operates the third-largest brokerage in the United States, with about 15,000 advisers in its bank branches and private client brokerage networks.

The companies did not disclose terms of the arrangement, but said in a news release that Wells Fargo hopes to put as many brokers as it can in its offices by early 2016.

Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Bill Rigby

