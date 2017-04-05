FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss now in touch with Dutch over Credit Suisse case: AG
April 5, 2017 / 9:36 AM / 5 months ago

Swiss now in touch with Dutch over Credit Suisse case: AG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo is pictured on a branch of the Credit Suisse bank in Bern, Switzerland April 4, 2017.Denis Balibouse

BERN (Reuters) - Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber is in touch with Dutch authorities over an international investigation into suspected tax evasion and money laundering via accounts at Credit Suisse (CSGN.S), he told a news conference on Wednesday, declining further comment.

His office said last week it was disconcerted that the Dutch-led investigation based on an anonymous tip about thousands of suspect accounts had kept Swiss prosecutors out of the loop at first.

Coordinated raids began on Thursday in the Netherlands, Britain, Germany, France and Australia, the Dutch office for financial crimes prosecution said on Friday.

Reporting by John Miller, Editing by Michael Shields

