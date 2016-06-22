FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Credit Suisse banker pleads guilty in tax fraud conspiracy
June 22, 2016 / 7:50 PM / a year ago

Ex-Credit Suisse banker pleads guilty in tax fraud conspiracy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A former Credit Suisse AG banker pleaded guilty on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Virginia to charges of helping U.S. taxpayers evade income taxes, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Michele Bergantino, 48, a citizen of Italy and resident of Switzerland, admitted that from 2002 to 2009, while working for Credit Suisse in Switzerland, he participated in a wide-ranging conspiracy to aid U.S. taxpayers in concealing assets and income in secret Swiss bank accounts, the department said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler

