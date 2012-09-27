FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Credit Agricole says Emporiki sale talks "very advanced"
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 27, 2012 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

Credit Agricole says Emporiki sale talks "very advanced"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Talks to sell Credit Agricole’s (CAGR.PA) Greek bank Emporiki are likely to be completed in the next few weeks, the French bank’s chief executive said in a radio interview on Thursday.

“We’re in very advanced talks with buyers who have made firm offers,” Jean-Paul Chifflet said on RTL radio, adding that the purchase price could be a symbolic one euro depending on the amount of capital Credit Agricole has to put into the bank.

Asked about the timing of the deal, he said, “In a few weeks.”

Chifflet was not asked about a media report earlier this week that the bank may have to boost Emporiki’s capital by an extra 600 to 700 million euros before selling it.

The French lender, which is trying to exit Greece after the country’s banks were hammered by the sovereign debt crisis and economic slump, has already injected billions of euros into the unit.

Chifflet also reiterated in the interview the French banking industry’s opposition to government plans to raise the ceiling on how much consumers can pay into their tax-free “Livret A” savings accounts since the deposits are partly channeled to state bank Caisse des Depots for use in housing and other public investments.

“This will hurt our ability to finance the real economy,” said Chifflet, who is also the head of the French Banking Federation.

(Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

christian.plumb@thomsonreuters.com; 33 1 4949 5130; Reuters Messaging: christian.plumb.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.