FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Credit Agricole CFO sees Emporiki sale in weeks
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 11, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

Credit Agricole CFO sees Emporiki sale in weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Passers-by walk in front of a branch of French bank Credit Agricole in Marseille, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

PARIS (Reuters) - Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) expects the sale of its crisis-scarred Greek bank Emporiki to be signed within “weeks”, according to slides of a presentation by the French bank’s chief financial officer posted on its website on Tuesday.

Credit Agricole is in the process of transferring shipping loans denominated in U.S. dollars from Emporiki to its own balance sheet, CFO Bertrand Delpit said in the slides, a process which could still take “months”.

The CFO reiterated Credit Agricole’s parent group’s commitment to exceed a 9 percent Basel III core Tier 1 ratio by early 2013 in the presentation, which will be given at a Barclays conference in New York.

Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.