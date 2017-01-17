FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Credit Suisse CEO sees conditions improving in 2017: Bloomberg TV
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 17, 2017 / 10:08 AM / 7 months ago

Credit Suisse CEO sees conditions improving in 2017: Bloomberg TV

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tidjane Thiam, CEO of the Credit Suisse bank attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting of the Forum in Davos, Switzerland January 17, 2017.Ruben Sprich

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam sees market conditions improving during 2017 as the bank's reorganization gathers pace and its efficiency drive continues.

Switzerland's second-biggest lender has accelerated its transformation and achieved "a lot" in 12 months, Thiam told Bloomberg TV in an interview from Davos on Tuesday.

"After a year in 2016 where you saw revenues really go down (across the sector)...hopefully 2017 will be better but all this is markets permitting," he said.

"Certainty we see a strength in fixed income, you can see that. You can see the securitized products market going. You can see generally global credit products growing. You can see leveraged finance still at a reasonable level of activity," he said, while the equities business would have a "reasonable" year.

Credit Suisse was now in a decent capital position and was progressing at "full speed" toward the flotation of its Swiss bank unit later this year, Thiam said.

Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.