Credit Suisse sells Clariden Leu Europe to Falcon private bank
October 4, 2012 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

Credit Suisse sells Clariden Leu Europe to Falcon private bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Falcon said on Thursday it will buy boutique bank Clariden Leu Europe from Credit Suisse CSGN.VX for an undisclosed price.

Nearly one year ago, Zurich-based Credit Suisse began to integrate independently-run Clariden Leu, marking an end to a 250-year-old brand.

Clariden Leu suffered 3.4 billion Swiss francs ($3.63 billion)in second-quarter outflows, though Credit Suisse said at the time assets had stabilized after withdrawals ebbed to a low of 200 million francs in June.

(Reporting by Catherine Bosley)

This story corrects assets to withdrawals in third paragraph

