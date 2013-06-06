FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Suisse may sell part of German private bank: source
#Business News
June 6, 2013 / 5:57 PM / 4 years ago

Credit Suisse may sell part of German private bank: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse (CS) in seen in front of an office building at the Bahnhofstrasse in Zurich April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.VX may sell part of its private bank in Germany to improve profitability in Europe, a source close to the bank said on Thursday.

Swiss banks have struggled with profitability in their European operations, which are less lucrative than the offshore services they provide in Switzerland for overseas customers.

In December Zurich-based Credit Suisse shrank its German private bank branch network to nine from 12 and said it would lay off 150 of 500 staff.

The sale deliberations are part of a plan to focus more on business from its wealthiest clients, with more than $50 million in assets, the source said.

Credit Suisse declined to comment on its plans for Germany.

The bank is targeting spending cuts of 4.4 billion Swiss francs ($4.71 billion) by the end of 2015. ($1 = 0.9349 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Oliver Hirt and Kathrin Jones; Writing by Katharina Bart; Editing by David Goodman

