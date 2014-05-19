Credit Suisse sees $1.6 billion Swiss franc after-tax charge from U.S. plea deal

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse expects to book an after-tax charge of 1.598 billion Swiss francs in the second quarter related to its settlement of a U.S. criminal charge that it conspired to help Americans evade taxes.

“The resolution of this matter was coordinated with its lead global regulators, and Credit Suisse expects no impact on its licenses, nor any material impact on its operational or business capabilities,” the Swiss bank said in a statement.

“We deeply regret the past misconduct that led to this settlement,” Credit Suisse Chief Executive Brady Dougan said in the statement.