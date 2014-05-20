FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
May 20, 2014

Credit Suisse CEO says 'very committed' to Swiss bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Chief Executive Brady Dougan said on Tuesday he remained “very committed” to the Swiss bank and had never considered stepping down.

Dougan was speaking on a call with analysts and reporters after the U.S. government announced that his bank had agreed to pay a $2.5 billion fine after pleading guilty to helping Americans evade taxes.

“Going forward I‘m very committed to Credit Suisse and focused on taking the business and strategy forward,” Dougan said.

Asked whether he had considered resigning, Dougan said: “My focus has been on working and resolving the issue and taking the business forward, so no, that’s never been a consideration.”

Reporting by Katharina Bart Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
