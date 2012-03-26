Credo restates Q1 results

(Reuters) - Credo Petroleum (CRED.O) said its first-quarter profit will be 12 percent lower than reported as the oil and gas company restates its results to account for unbilled costs.

The company said the adjustments were primarily due to costs incurred in the Bakken and Three Forks wells.

Credo, which owns assets in North Dakota Bakken and Three Forks, the Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma, expects the adjustments to reduce its net income to $0.9 million, or 9 cents per share, compared with $1 million, or 10 cents per share, reported earlier.

Shares of the company closed at $11.09 on Friday on the Nasdaq.