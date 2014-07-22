Credit Suisse CFO says third-quarter trading conditions much like H1

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse’s finance chief said on Tuesday conditions for trading in the third quarter remain largely unchanged compared to the first six months on the year.

“Clearly, we’re only three weeks in, but what I can really say is the environment remains very similar to what we’ve seen in 2014,” the Swiss bank’s Chief Financial Officer David Mathers told journalists in a call after the bank swung to a second-quarter net loss.

“Clearly we do have a very good pipeline in terms of underwriting and advisory positions, but I think it’s really best to say conditions very much in line with what we’ve seen in the year.”