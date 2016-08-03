FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Crescent Point Energy pipeline leaks oil in Saskatchewan field
August 3, 2016 / 7:30 PM / a year ago

Crescent Point Energy pipeline leaks oil in Saskatchewan field

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Crescent Point Energy pipeline in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan leaked 100 cubic meters (630 barrels) of oil emulsion on Tuesday, a government official said on Wednesday.

The spill happened on land near the village of Pennant and did not affect wildlife or water that bears fish or is used for drinking, said Laurie Pushor, deputy minister of Saskatchewan's ministry of economy. Emulsion is a mixture of oil and mostly water.

Crescent Point shut in the line and recovered the spilled oil, Pushor said.

The leak ran into a slough in a farmer's field, where it was contained, said Crescent Point spokesman Trent Stangl, adding that clean-up is nearly finished.

The incident comes as Husky Energy Inc cleans up a larger spill into the North Saskatchewan River last month, which has forced two cities in the province to find other sources of drinking water.

Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chris Reese and Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
