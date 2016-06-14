FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Crest Nicholson sees first half rise in demand for homes despite EU referendum
June 14, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Britain's Crest Nicholson sees first half rise in demand for homes despite EU referendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British housebuilder Crest Nicholson on Tuesday reported a seven percent rise in housing completions in the first half of its financial year, saying demand for new homes rose despite Britain’s pending EU referendum.

The builder said it completed 1,206 housing units in the six months to April 30.

“Whilst the debate about the forthcoming referendum on UK membership of the European Union continues to dominate the headlines... purchaser demand for new homes remains strong,” CEO Stephen Stone said, referring to the June 23 referendum.

In 2015, Crest Nicholson completed 2,725 properties in south Wales, London and southern and eastern England.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Jason Neely

