Former Australia captain and broadcaster Benaud dies

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Former Australia captain Richie Benaud has died, his employer Channel Nine television said on Friday.

The 84-year-old Benaud had been battling against skin cancer and died in his sleep on Thursday night, the station said on their website.

Benaud, who led the side to three successive Ashes series victories in the 19650s and 1960s, said last November he had been suffering from skin cancer on his head after a lifetime in the sun as a player and later broadcaster.

After he played 63 tests for his country as a leg-spinning all-rounder, Benaud carved out a highly successful career as a broadcaster and was dubbed as ‘The Voice of Cricket’, while he was also instrumental in the development of Kerry Packer’s World Series of Cricket in the 1970s.