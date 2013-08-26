Morris to step down as England cricket managing director

Hugh Morris (L), managing director of England cricket, talks to England's captain Alastair Cook after their fifth Ashes cricket test match against Australia at the Oval cricket ground in London August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

(Reuters) - Hugh Morris is to stand down as the managing director of England cricket, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement on Monday.

He is to take up a role as chief executive and director of cricket at Glamorgan, for whom he previously played.

“This has been a remarkable period in the history of cricket in England and Wales and I have been extremely proud to having been able to play a part in it,” Morris said in a statement on the ECB’s website (www.ecb.co.uk).

”It has been my privilege to work with Andy Flower, the England team director, during the last four years and congratulate the players on their three Ashes series successes, being the number one ranked team in the world in all three formats of the game, and also winning one ICC global event (2010 Twenty20 World Cup) and being runners-up in another.

“I am sure they will go on to even greater achievements in the future.”

The ECB will now start the search for his successor.