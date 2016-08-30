Britain Cricket - England v Pakistan - Third One Day International - Trent Bridge - 30/8/16England's Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan celebrate at the end of the innings after breaking the world record for the highest ODI scoreAction Images via Reuters / Paul ChildsLivepic

NOTTINGHAM, England England piled up a world record one-day international total of 444 for three against Pakistan after Alex Hales and Jos Buttler ran riot at a sun-kissed Trent Bridge on Tuesday.

Buttler struck the last ball of the innings for four to take Eoin Morgan's men past Sri Lanka's 443 for nine against Netherlands in July 2006.

Hales plundered 171, the highest individual limited-overs score by an England batsman, before Buttler reached his fifty off 22 deliveries, another record for his country.

The hosts passed their previous highest total of 408 for nine, made against New Zealand last year, while captain Morgan got to his half-century off 24 deliveries as he and Buttler shared an unbroken fourth-wicket partnership of 161.

"This is a special feeling for us especially as we are an improving team," said Hales, referring to England's record score.

The opener flayed four sixes and 22 fours in his 122-ball knock to surpass Robin Smith's 167 not out against Australia in Birmingham in 1993.

Caught off a no-ball on 72 and dropped on 114, the 27-year-old right-hander passed Smith's score by pulling Hasan Ali to the mid-wicket boundary.

The bowler trapped him lbw with the next delivery to end a second-wicket stand of 248 with Joe Root, who fell soon after for 85, but the pain was far from over for the Pakistan bowlers.

Buttler hammered six sixes and three fours to get to his half-century and finished 90 not out off 51 balls while Morgan ended unbeaten on 57.

Hales and Root's partnership was also England's third-highest in one-day internationals.

Morgan's side, 2-0 up in the five-match contest, can clinch victory in the series on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Tony Jimenez)