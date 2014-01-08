FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
England cricketers talk man out of suicide bid
January 8, 2014 / 5:05 PM / 4 years ago

England cricketers talk man out of suicide bid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

England's Stuart Broad wipes his face during the third day of the fourth Ashes cricket test against Australia at the Melbourne cricket ground December 28, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - England cricketers Matt Prior and Stuart Broad turned Good Samaritans after talking a man out of jumping off a bridge in Darling Harbour, Sydney, media reports said on Wednesday.

Wicketkeeper Prior was with fast bowler Broad and England security officer Terry Minish when they spotted the unnamed man, who was thought to be English, about to jump.

“We just did what anyone would do in that situation,” Prior was quoted as saying in the Daily Telegraph.

“It all happened very quickly and we acted on impulse,” said Prior, who was dropped after the third test of England’s 5-0 Ashes thrashing by Australia.

Broad and Prior had been at a fund-raising event organized by the Barmy Army (England’s fan club) before spotting the man, said Minish. They talked to him for almost an hour before police arrived.

“We were trying to help a bloke who was struggling and in a bad way. I‘m just glad we left the bar when we did and we were there for him,” he said.

Broad said on Twitter: “I‘m very proud of him (Prior). It was a tough situation but so glad he was there.”

Reporting by Martyn Herman in London, editing by Tony Goodson

