(Reuters) - West Indies beat England by five wickets in the second Twenty20 international in Barbados on Tuesday to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

England 152-7 in 20 overs (J.Buttler 67, A.Hales 40, K.Santokie 4-21); West Indies 155-5 in 18.5 overs (C.Gayle 36)