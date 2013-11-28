FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa rest Steyn and Kallis for final Pakistan ODI
November 28, 2013 / 6:55 PM / 4 years ago

South Africa rest Steyn and Kallis for final Pakistan ODI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

South Africa's Dale Steyn celebrates as he takes the wicket of Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez during the first One Day international cricket match in Cape Town, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

(Reuters) - South Africa, who have already lost the series, will rest Dale Steyn and Jacques Kallis for the third and final one-day international against Pakistan at Centurion on Saturday.

Paceman Steyn has a mild side strain while all-rounder Kallis has a badly sprained little finger.

South Africa start a three-match 50-over series against India next Thursday followed by two tests.

“Dale and Jacques will play a key role in the series against India so we felt it was necessary to take precautionary measures so that they are in prime condition,” team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee said on Thursday.

Pakistan lead the ODI encounter 2-0, their first bilateral series win over South Africa home or away.

Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town, editing by Tony Jimenez

