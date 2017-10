West Indies' Kieron Pollard (R) celebrates with his captain Darren Sammy after taking the wicket of Australia's Pat Cummins during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

(Reuters) - West Indies beat Australia by 74 runs in the second semi-final of the World Twenty20 in Colombo on Friday.

West Indies will meet hosts Sri Lanka in Sunday’s final.

Scores: West Indies 205-4 in 20 overs (Chris Gayle 75 not out, Kieron Pollard 38, Dwayne Bravo 37; Pat Cummins 2-36) v Australia 131 all out in 16.4 overs (George Bailey 63; Ravi Rampaul 3-16, Kieron Pollard 2-6, Sunil Narine 2-17, Samuel Badree 2-27).